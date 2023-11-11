Sabonis gets 15th triple-double with Sacramento, Kings beat Thunder in the In-Season Tournament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to move into sole possession of second place on the Kings’ career list for triple-doubles, leading Sacramento to a 105-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an In-Season Tournament game Friday night.

Kevin Huerter scored 19 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to help Sacramento win its second consecutive game without point guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox has missed five games overall with a right ankle sprain. Keegan Murray added 24 points.

It was Sabonis’ first triple-double of the season and 15th with the Kings, breaking a tie with Chris Webber. Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson holds the franchise record with 176. Sabonis has 33 career triple-doubles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

The Kings (4-4) blew two big leads in the first three quarters, then opened the fourth with three consecutive 3-pointers to pull away.

Sacramento led the entire game and outrebounded Oklahoma City 51-38 for its seventh consecutive win over the Thunder (5-4).

Huerter, whose has struggled shooting in his second season with the Kings, made eight of his first 13 shots, including three 3-pointers in the first half.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the first half of an in-season NBA tournament basketball game in Sacramento, Calif, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

After blowing most of a 17-point lead in the second quarter, the Kings closed the first half on a 6-0 run capped by Huerter’s driving layup and went up 53-42.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Play the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday.

Kings: Host former head coach Luke Walton and the Cavaliers on Monday. Now an assistant with Cleveland, Walton coached the Kings from 2019-21.