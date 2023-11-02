Sexton and Jazz shoot past the winless Grizzlies, 133-109

SALT LAKE CITY — Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and 11 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 133-109 win over the reeling Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 for winless Memphis (0-5), which trailed the entire game.

The Jazz (2-3) scored on their final eight possessions of the first quarter and shot 15 of 20 from the field and 8 of 10 from 3-point range to stake a 42-19 lead.

Utah extended the advantage to 35 points in the second quarter thanks to 69% shooting, including 67% from beyond the arc. Utah led 79-46 at halftime and had more 3s (14) than the Grizzlies had field goals of any kind (13).

Markkanen extended his streak with at least four 3s (on 4 of 6 shooting) to four games. Clarkson also added four 3s as the Jazz made a season-best 22 of 43 from 3-point range.

Utah’s motion offense and crisp passing was one step ahead of the lagging Memphis defense while the Jazz employed a matchup zone at times that dared players to make 3s.

In the first half, Bane went 4 of 9 from 3-point range while his teammates went a collective 4 for 23.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, left, guards Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and John Collins contributed 16 for the Jazz, who got 65 points from reserve players.

The Jazz recorded 35 assists on 47 made baskets.

Luke Kennard returned after three games in the concussion protocol, but Memphis is still without missing Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), and Santi Aldama (ankle).

Ja Morant also missed the game while serving a 25-game suspension to start the season. He has been allowed to practice and travel with the team, so the struggling Grizzlies are regularly reminded of their missing catalyst.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies David Roddy ((21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

This is the first time the Grizzlies have opened a season with five straight losses since 2002, when they dropped 13 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Grizzles: At Portland on Friday for an in-season tournament game.

Jazz: Host Orlando on Thursday.