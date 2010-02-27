Sports briefs

NBA

Lopez's 25 help Nets top Celtics

Brook Lopez scored 25 points and Devin Harris and Courtney Lee added 23 and 21 points as the Nets topped the Celtics, 104-96, in Boston yesterday.

The Nets, who entered the game 5-52 and 2-27 on the road, took a 29-27 lead on Keyon Dooling's jumper at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again.

Kevin Garnett had 26 points for Boston.

The Celtics cut an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to six on Ray Allen's three-pointer with 2:05 left, but Kris Humphries' layup and two foul shots by Lopez ended the rally.

GOLFSnedeker leads Phoenix Open

Brandt Snedeker is back to playing like the rising young PGA Tour star he was supposed to be.

The 29-year-old Tennessean rolled in his sixth birdie of the day on No. 17 and finished at 14-under-par 199 for a one-shot lead over Scott Piercy going into the final round of the Phoenix Open.

Snedeker shot a 66 and Piercy had a pair of eagles for a 65.

Inkster, Miyazato share lead

Juli Inkster and Ai Miyazato each shot 3-under 69 to share a two-shot lead after the third round of the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore.

The 49-year-old Inkster is trying to become the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history. Beth Daniel was 46 when she won the 2003 Canadian Women's Open.

TENNIS

Gulbis reaches first final

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia reached his first career final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jarkko Nieminen at the Delray Beach International Tennis Championship. Gulbis will play the winner of the semifinal between second-seeded Ivo Karlovic of Croatia and defending champion Mardy Fish of the United States.

NHL

Rangers get backup goalie

The Rangers have found the veteran backup goalie they have been looking for, claiming Alex Auld off re-entry waivers from the Dallas Stars. Auld, 29, was 9-6-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average in 21 games this season with the Stars.

