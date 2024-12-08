SportsBasketball

Spurs' Zach Collins fined $35,000 by NBA for obscene gesture after ejection

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, right, is fouled by San...

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, right, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making an obscene gesture on the court after being ejected.

Collins was thrown out with 9:07 remaining in the second quarter of the Spurs' 140-113 home loss to Sacramento on Friday night. When he got back to the bench area, he turned back and extended his middle finger to the referee.

Collins had been called for his third foul, then given a pair of technical fouls. He finished with two points.

