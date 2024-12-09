SportsBasketball

Wembanyama exits Spurs' game against Pelicans, but quickly returns

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama left the floor three minutes in to the San Antonio Spurs' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night after apparently aggravating a lower back injury, but checked back into the game a few minutes later.

The 7-foot-3 center signaled for a timeout and clutched at his lower back after weakly tossing a bounce pass that was stolen by New Orleans’ Herbert Jones. The 2023 top overall draft pick landed awkwardly following an offensive rebound.

San Antonio called a timeout on the ensuing possession change with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter. Wembanyama departed for the locker room shortly after, bowing his head as he walked off the court unassisted.

He walked back to the bench and checked back in with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Wembanyama had missed the previous two games with a sore lower back suffered Dec. 3 during the Spurs’ loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He attempted to play in Friday’s loss to Sacramento but was unable to participate following pregame workouts.

Wembanyama was announced as a starter minutes before Sunday’s tipoff against the Pelicans after testing the injury during pregame workouts.

San Antonio lost Zach Collins midway through the first quarter after the reserve center landed on his right hip after fouling and tumbling over Dejounte Murray on an attempted rebound. Collins suffered a lower back injury.

