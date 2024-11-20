Johnson, Barnes help Spurs fend off hard-charging Thunder for first NBA Cup victory, 110-104

SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Harrison Barnes added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 Tuesday night without Victor Wembanyama for their first victory in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and Jalen Williams added 27 points for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder closed the game on a 27-12 run but were unable to score in the final minute.

Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who had 10 points and eight assists, blocked Gilgeous-Alexander's layup with 22 seconds remaining and the Spurs leading 110-104.

San Antonio's Chris Paul added 14 points and 11 assists with the veteran point guard tossing in a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring to give the Spurs a 107-98 lead with 1:27 remaining.

Wembanyama and Devin Vassell missed their second straight game with leg injuries. Wembanyama is recovering from a bruised knee and Vassell has a sore left knee.

Oklahoma City was without Chet Holmgren, who is expected to miss two months with a fractured hip.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams (8) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Takeaways

Thunder: After forcing 13 turnovers in the first half, Oklahoma City was only able to add seven more in the second half.

Spurs: Barnes was 3 for 7 on 3-pointers in scoring a season high.

Key moment

Johnson threw down a one-handed dunk with 1:46 remaining in the first half after a crossover sent his defender tumbling to the court. With the arena buzzing in anticipation 30 seconds later, Johnson reset his feet and drained a 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 58-57 lead. It was part of a 25-3 run spanning the seocnd and third quarters that gave the Spurs a 74-58 lead three minutes into the second half.

Key stat

San Antonio had lost its first five games in the NBA Cup.

San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson (0) and Charles Bassey celebrate a basket during the first half of their Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Darren Abate

Up next

Thunder: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Utah on Thursday in the second of a three-game homestand.