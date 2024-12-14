Wembanyama makes 2 free throws with 2.1 seconds left in Spurs' 118-116 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Victor Wembanyama had 28 points and made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to push the San Antonio Spurs over the Portland Trail Blazers 118-116 on Friday night.

Jerami Grant made a layup to tie the game at 116 with 6.1 seconds to go, but he fouled Wembanyama, who sealed the win at the charity stripe.

The Blazers led by as many as 17 points in the final period, but San Antonio tied the game at 109 on a Jeremy Sochan free throw before Julian Champagnie's 3-pointer gave the Spurs the lead with 2:08 left.

The Spurs had only had 11 available players because of injuries and lost veteran guard Chris Paul in the first half after he picked up two technical fouls.

San Antonio led 52-42 at the half, but Grant pulled the Blazers even at 60 with a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter. The Blazers went into the fourth quarter ahead 88-80 and led 105-88 with 8:18 remaining.

Grant finished with 32 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and Anfernee Simons had 30 for the Blazers. Devin Vassell had 23 off the bench for the Spurs.

Takeaways

Spurs: Stephon Castle was out for the first time this season with a bruised left shoulder. Also unavailable were Zach Collins (bruised lower back), Keldon Johnson (left calf strain) and Tre Jones (sprained left shoulder).

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) dribbles up the court as Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) grabs for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan checked in to applause in the opening quarter after missing seven games with a left knee sprain.

Key Moment

When Paul was ejected with 1:03 left in the first quarter, it took the Spurs down to just 10 available players.

Key stat

Grant was 8 of 10 from the perimeter, matching his season-high for 3s.

Up Next

The Spurs host the Timberwolves and the Trail Blazers visit the Suns on Sunday.