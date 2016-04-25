Stephen Curry to have MRI Monday on sprained right knee

HOUSTON — Golden State’s Stephen Curry will have an MRI on Monday after spraining his right knee in Game 4 against Houston.

Curry was injured on the final play of the first half on Sunday when he slid awkwardly to the court while defending and immediately grabbed his knee.

He got up and looked to have trouble putting weight on it before jogging with a limp to the locker room. He came out with the team after halftime, but sat on the bench for most of the warmup time. After talking with coaches, he returned to the locker room.

It was his first game back after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle.

Shaun Livingston started the second half in his place.

The Warriors made an NBA playoff-record 21 3-pointers to cruise to a 121-94 victory on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Golden State hosts Game 5 on Wednesday.

Also out was Houston’s Patrick Beverley, who strained his right leg in the second quarter.