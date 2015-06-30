Stephen Curry jersey tops NBA's most popular list, ahead of LeBron James

Stephen Curry has surpassed LeBron James for the most popular jersey in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors star and league MVP topped the list of jersey sales in the NBA for the first time Tuesday. With teammates Klay Thompson ranking fifth and Draymond Green at No. 15, the Warriors also led the team-merchandise sales list during the playoffs.

James, who held the top spot at the end of the regular season, dropped to second. Chicago's Derrick Rose is third and Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is fourth.

Following the NBA champion Warriors on the team-merchandise sales list are the Cavaliers, Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

The league based the rankings on overall sales on NBAStore.com from April through June.

The latest figures cap Curry's incredible year. He led the Warriors to a franchise-record 67 wins -- plus 16 more in the playoffs -- and their first championship in 40 years.

Curry was the leading vote-getter for the All-Star teams, won the 3-point contest and took home NBA MVP honors. The Warriors beat James and the injury-depleted Cavaliers in six games in the finals.

And unlike James, who is in his second stint in Cleveland after four years with Miami, Curry has never changed jerseys -- which usually leads to more sales. Curry has been with the Warriors since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009.

Thompson, Green and Cavaliers point guard Matthew Dellavedova (No. 14) made their debuts on the list. The Lakers' Kobe Bryant was sixth, followed by Houston's James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, San Antonio's Tim Duncan, Chris Paul of the Clippers, Oklahoma City's Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard of the Spurs, and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets ranked sixth on the team-merchandise list and the Clippers, Thunder, Celtics and Heat rounded out the top 10.