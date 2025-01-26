Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench

PHOENIX — Things are looking up for the Phoenix Suns on the basketball court these days. The same can't be said for Jusuf Nurkic.

The struggling Nurkic has gone from the starting center to a benchwarmer in the space of about a month. Coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't seem like he's going to reverse that decision any time soon — especially with the Suns winning eight of their last 11 games and the emergence of newcomer Nick Richards.

Nurkic made waves Saturday night when the center told The Arizona Republic before a 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards that he didn't have a conversation with Budenholzer for a stretch that lasted two months and that the two “don't have a relationship.”

“He hasn't played,” Budenholzer said when asked about Nurkic's comments. “I'm sure he's frustrated, so I respect that.”

The 30-year-old Nurkic has been a starting center for most of the past decade, but his numbers have fallen since joining the Suns before last season. This season, he's averaging just 8.2 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the field.

He's had other problems, too. He was suspended three games after a fight with Dallas' Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington. He also missed the team's most recent five-game trip after dealing with the flu.

Nurkic was available Saturday against the Wizards, but didn't play.

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer argues with officials during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Richards — who was added in a trade with Charlotte with Jan. 15 — has taken the bulk of the minutes in the post over the past four games. He's averaged 13.2 points and 12.2 rebounds and had 20 points and 19 rebounds against the Wizards on Saturday.

“We've got three of four guys who play the same position,” Budenholzer said. “We're going to go with who we think gives us our best chance. You've got to earn your minutes. That's been communicated.”

The Suns could deal Nurkic before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but it's not a certainty given the team's salary cap situation and the center's poor performance this season. He's in the third season of a $70 million, four-year deal.

Phoenix came into this season with high expectations thanks to the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but have struggled with consistency. Phoenix improved to 23-21 on Saturday after beating Washington.