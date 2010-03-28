The Steve Lavin file
Steve LavinPersonalAge: 45 (Born Sept. 4, 1964)
Birthplace:San Francisco
Family: Father, Cap; mother, Mary; three brothers, two sisters
Wife: Actress Mary Ann Jarou (married in 2007)
High school: Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, Calif.
College:San Francisco State; transferred to Chapman (Calif.) University
Coaching experience
Assistant at Purdue (1988-91)
Assistant at UCLA (1991-1996)
Head coach at UCLA (1996-2003)
Coaching
accomplishmentsCoached UCLA to six 20-plus-win seasons.
Led UCLA to six straight NCAA Tournaments.
UCLA made five straight Sweet 16 appearances during his tenure.
Bruins beat No. 1-ranked team in the country in four consecutive years while he was coach.
Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 2001.
Assistant coach for UCLA's 1995 national champions.
Current job
ESPN college basketball game and studio analyst; joined network in 2003-2004 season.