The Steve Lavin file

Steve LavinPersonalAge: 45 (Born Sept. 4, 1964)

Birthplace:San Francisco

Family: Father, Cap; mother, Mary; three brothers, two sisters

Wife: Actress Mary Ann Jarou (married in 2007)

High school: Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, Calif.

College:San Francisco State; transferred to Chapman (Calif.) University

Coaching experience

Assistant at Purdue (1988-91)

Assistant at UCLA (1991-1996)

Head coach at UCLA (1996-2003)

Coaching

accomplishmentsCoached UCLA to six 20-plus-win seasons.

Led UCLA to six straight NCAA Tournaments.

UCLA made five straight Sweet 16 appearances during his tenure.

Bruins beat No. 1-ranked team in the country in four consecutive years while he was coach.

Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 2001.

Assistant coach for UCLA's 1995 national champions.

Current job

ESPN college basketball game and studio analyst; joined network in 2003-2004 season.