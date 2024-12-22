SportsBasketball

Thunder sign defensive guard Alex Caruso to multi-year extension

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, right, tries to steal the ball from Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, center, as Thunder guard Alex Caruso, left, defends during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Sunday that they have signed Alex Caruso to a multi-year extension.

Caruso’s agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed ESPN’s report that it is a four-year, $81 million deal.

The Thunder added the 30-year-old Caruso in an offseason move that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. Caruso has fit in seamlessly, averaging 5.7 points and 2.4 assists and ranking sixth in the league with 1.9 steals per game. He has provided a veteran presence on one of the league’s youngest teams.

With Caruso and Lu Dort creating havoc against opposing backcourts, the Thunder have a Western Conference-best 22-5 record. Oklahoma City leads the league in defensive rating, opponent field goal percentage, opponent 3-point percentage, opponent points per game, turnovers forced, steals and deflections.

Caruso established himself as an elite perimeter defender in four years with the Los Angeles Lakers and three years with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Thunder. He was on the all-defense first team in 2023 and the second team in 2024.

