Timberwolves' Edwards gets fined again, docked $75K by NBA for officiating complaints and profanity

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using profane language, the NBA announced on Monday in his second such punishment this month.

Edwards sounded off on the officials after Minnesota's 113-103 loss at home to Golden State on Sunday. The fifth-year guard was fined $25,000 by the league two weeks ago for postgame profanity following a win over the Warriors that wasn't part of an officiating complaint.

This time, Edwards expressed frustration for what he has perceived as an imbalance of foul calls on him and his opponent.

“I get penalized for being stronger than my opponent,” he said. “So they give them the benefit of the doubt. They bump me the same way they bump everybody else, and I never get the call. I don’t know what’s got to go down, but something’s got to happen because that is terrible.”