Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota...

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, center, and guard Anthony Edwards defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will likely be suspended for one game after being ejected and picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Edwards also could draw a fine after throwing the ball into the stands after being ejected.

NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt and Edwards received technical fouls before the start of the second quarter after both shoved each other at the end of the first quarter.

Edwards, who came into the game fourth in the league in scoring at 27.5 points per game, then received his second technical with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter for arguing a foul call.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul
