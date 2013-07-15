Memphis Grizzlies officially sign Tony Allen and Jon Leuer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies have officially announced the signings of guard Tony Allen and forward Jon Leuer.

Allen agreed on July 3 to a four-year contract worth $20 million, keeping the nine-year veteran with Memphis.

The Grizzlies announced Monday that they had signed both Allen and Leuer to multiyear deals, and chief executive officer Jason Levien said they are absolutely thrilled to bring back Allen.

The 6-foot-4 Allen scored 10.3 points and had 6.1 rebounds with 2 steals in the playoffs as Memphis reached its first Western Conference final. Allen also received more points than any other player for this season's NBA All-Defensive First team. He finished in the top six in voting for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award each of the past three seasons.