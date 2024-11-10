SportsBasketball

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness.

Wheeler had stints with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle SuperSonics and the Chicago Bulls before his 21 seasons in Portland.

Known for the exclamation “Boom shakalaka!" Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year in 2007.

“His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

More NBA news

Bronny James scores 6 points in first G-League game as LeBron, Lakers teammates watch courtside3m read
Championship coaches Calipari and Drew both have Top 25 teams with lot of new players2m read
Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid1m read
Jazz fend off Spurs 111-110 despite 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks from Wembanyama1m read
Kevin Durant out at least 2 weeks with left calf strain, putting damper on Suns' hot start

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME