USA Basketball beats Bahamas 97-74, moves closer to AmeriCup berth

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — USA Basketball is on the brink of qualifying for next year's AmeriCup tournament.

Javonte Smart scored 21 points, Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 19 and the U.S. never trailed in a 97-74 win over the Bahamas in an AmeriCup qualifying game Monday night.

The U.S. improved to 3-1 in qualifying, and one more win in either of their two remaining qualifying games — not until February — will clinch a spot in AmeriCup, which is the championship of the FIBA Americas region. The tournament will be played in Nicaragua in August 2025.

Frank Kaminsky III had 14 points and seven rebounds, and David Stockton finished with 14 points and six assists for the Americans. The U.S. outscored Bahamas 45-21 from 3-point range.

Tavario Miller led Bahamas with 20 points.

