Utah 131, Houston 114
UTAH (131)
Markkanen 15-27 13-13 49, Olynyk 1-6 0-0 2, Vanderbilt 1-1 3-4 5, Clarkson 7-16 2-2 19, Conley 3-10 2-2 9, Gay 2-4 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 0-0 8, Agbaji 4-5 0-0 11, Beasley 7-14 0-0 19, Horton-Tucker 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 46-93 20-21 131.
HOUSTON (114)
Gordon 3-6 3-3 12, Smith Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Sengun 7-14 6-8 20, Green 8-24 10-11 30, Porter Jr. 8-22 2-2 23, Eason 2-5 0-0 4, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 2-6 2-2 7, Tate 5-8 0-0 11, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 23-26 114.
3-Point Goals_Utah 19-48 (Markkanen 6-15, Beasley 5-11, Agbaji 3-4, Clarkson 3-7, Gay 1-2, Conley 1-5, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Olynyk 0-3), Houston 15-42 (Porter Jr. 5-13, Green 4-12, Gordon 3-6, Tate 1-2, Martin Jr. 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-4, Eason 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Vanderbilt 9), Houston 49 (Sengun 14). Assists_Utah 33 (Conley 11), Houston 19 (Green 4). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Houston 21. A_16,320 (18,500)