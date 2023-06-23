NBA Draft: Victor Wembanyama officially joins Spurs as top pick; Hornets take Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson

The advertising proclaimed Victor Wembanyama to be the top talent bound for the NBA since LeBron James received his entry pass 20 years ago.

Now the ball was rolling — the name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, putting on the San Antonio Spurs cap, the walk across the stage, the happy pose.

The Spurs won the lottery. The league did, too.

"Wembymania" is officially coming to Texas and ultimately to 29 opposing arenas.

Wembanyama, a 19-year-old French phenom listed by the league at 7-4 and 230 pounds and said to be 7-5 in sneakers, became the top overall pick in the 77th NBA Draft Thursday night at Barclays Center.

“Probably the best night of my life,” said Wembanyama, who shed tears over his selection.

“My goal is to get closer and closer to the ring and learn how to make it [happen],” he said.

This is the beginning for Wembanyama. But the draft position was also the culmination of a tall kid’s goal.

“Ever since I knew about the draft, exactly how it worked, I wanted to be first,” Wembanyama said Wednesday. “I think I started to realize I could be a professional basketball player at the age of 12 … I’ve just been really lucky to just live this life.”

His sunny personality and willingness to embrace the attention should come in handy considering the even brighter spotlight and heavier hype coming his way.

“He’s a very good person,” said Bilal Coulibaly, a 6-7 guard/forward who was Wembanyama’s teammate this past season with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the French league and went No. 7 to Indiana. “He’s humble, talking with everybody whenever he can. He’s like a normal guy.”

With not-so-normal skills.

Wembanyama led his league in scoring (21.6), rebounding (10.4) and blocks (3.0) and hit 47 threes across 34 games this past season.

“Everybody has been a unicorn over the last few years, but he is more like an alien,” James had said. “No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.

“... His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he is, for sure, a generational talent.”

There was plenty of other talent being dispersed in Brooklyn over two rounds and 58 selections.

Charlotte grabbed Brandon Miller with the second overall pick.

The 6-9 forward from Alabama earned first-team AP All-America honors and SEC Player of the Year after becoming the conference's top scorer and the nation’s top freshman scorer at 18.8 points per game. He also made 38.4% of his threes and averaged 8.2 rebounds.

He came to the draft with baggage over a gun he allegedly brought that was used in a fatal shooting by another man in a January incident. But Miller wasn’t charged.

“It’s a dream come true for any basketball player just to be drafted,” Miller said. “It was my goal, but it’s not my end goal. I think my end goal is to build a career in the league [for] probably 10-plus years … I think I make all the winning plays as far as getting every rebound I can, diving on the floor, taking charges.”

Portland took Scoot Henderson with the third pick. The 6-2 point guard is known for his ability to get to the basket. Henderson played for the NBA G League Ignite the last two seasons, averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

“I just think I’m the most prepared player in the draft, honestly,” Henderson said. “I think that’s the big overview of what I’ve done in the last two years … I think the biggest thing I bring to the team is my character, how I am off the court, how I can impact the locker room, how I can impact the staff — just me being me.”

The Thompson twins, 6-7 guards Amen and Ausar, from Overtime Elite, didn’t wait long to hear their names called. Amen, a minute older than Ausar, went at No. 4 to Houston. Then Ausar went fifth to Detroit.

Said Amen, "It’s kind of cool going first."