NBA says foul in Warriors' NBA Cup loss that Kerr said was 'unconscionable' was called correctly

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) fouls Houston Rockets...

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, during the second half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinal basketball game in Houston, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA says referees correctly called a foul against Golden State in the final seconds of its NBA Cup quarterfinal loss in Houston, a call that Warriors coach Steve Kerr said was “unconscionable.”

The foul on Jonathan Kuminga with 3.5 seconds remaining gave Jalen Green two free throws, which he made for the final points in the Rockets' 91-90 victory on Wednesday night.

Kerr said the foul, after the players had dived on the floor to fight for a loose ball, was one that an elementary school referee wouldn't have called.

“Our guys battled back, played their (expletives) off and deserved to win that game or at least have a chance for one stop at the end to finish the game,” Kerr said. “And that was taken from us by a call that I don’t think an elementary school referee would have made. Because that guy would have had feel and said, ‘You know what, I’m not going to decide a game on a loose ball 80 feet from the basket.’”

But the NBA ruled Thursday that it was called correctly, determining that Kuminga reached over Green “in an attempt to get to the ball and pulls his shoulder down.”

