Agbaji and Barnes lead the Raptors to a 104-101 win over the Warriors

TORONTO — Ochai Agbaji scored the go-ahead basket with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-101 on Monday night.

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors won for the second time in 18 games.

Chris Boucher scored 18 points, RJ Barrett added 15, and Agbaji and Gradey Dick each had 12.

Stephen Curry scored 26 points and Andrew Wiggins had 20 for the Warriors, who have lost two straight and four of their last five.

Golden State’s Buddy Hield had one last chance for a game-tying shot, but his 3-pointer in the final seconds fell short.

Toronto trailed 86-77 after a 3-pointer by Lindy Waters III with 9:27 left in the game, but outscored Golden State 27-15 down the stretch.

The Warriors played without Draymond Green (illness) for the second straight game. Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley sat because of a sore left hip.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts to a call during first-half NBA basketball game action against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Takeaways

Warriors: Hield led Golden State with 17 points in Friday’s loss at Indiana, but struggled against the Raptors. He shot 3 for 13, going 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and finished with eight points.

Raptors: Toronto shot 9 for 23 from 3-point range in the first half, but didn’t take as many shots from long range after the break. The Raptors went 3 for 6 from distance in the second half.

Key moment

Curry missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Warriors the lead with 45 seconds left. Boucher grabbed the rebound and fed Agbaji for a fast-break dunk.

Key stat

Boucher scored 17 of his 18 points in the final quarter.

Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) vie for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Nathan Denette

Up next

Both teams play Wednesday. Golden State visits Minnesota, and Toronto hosts Boston.