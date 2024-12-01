SportsBasketball

Devin Booker scores 27, Suns win 113-105 as Warriors lose their 4th straight game

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Golden State...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 113-105 on Saturday night.

Tyus Jones added 19 points and nine assists, making 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Grayson Allen added 17. The Suns made 18 of 35 (51.4%) shots from 3-point range.

Golden State has lost four in a row. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points but shot just 8 of 20 from the field. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points while Draymond Green had 13 points.

The Warriors trailed by 17 at halftime but cut the margin to 85-78 by the start of the fourth quarter after Curry poured in 15 points. Golden State went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull within 105-99 but Durant made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left to turn back the rally.

The Suns led 66-49 at halftime after making 14 of 21 (66.7%) of their 3-pointers.

Phoenix was playing without starters Bradley Beal (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (quad). Beal has missed eight of 19 games this season because of various injuries.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State's in a bit of a funk these days after starting the season with a 12-3 record.

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) drives past Golden State...

Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Suns: It was a nice bounce-back win for the Suns, who were embarrassed on their home court by the Nets on Wednesday. Jones had a great shooting night, which helped offset Durant's 7 of 20 shooting night.

Key moment

Jones made a 3-pointer with 6:28 left to give the Suns a 99-86 lead. The Warriors turned the ball over on the next possession and Booker hit a short jumper for a 15-point advantage.

Key stat

Allen, Durant, Booker, Jones and Royce O'Neale all had at least three 3-pointers.

Up next

Warriors are on the road at the Nuggets on Tuesday night; Suns host the Spurs on Tuesday night.

