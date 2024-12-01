Antetokounmpo has 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Bucks win 6th straight 124-114 over Wizards

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in his return to Milwaukee’s lineup and the Bucks won their sixth in a row by beating the struggling Washington Wizards 124-114 on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo had missed the Bucks' 106-103 NBA Cup victory at Miami on Tuesday due to swelling in his left knee.

The two-time MVP has three triple-doubles in the last six games he has played.

Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in a 115-114 loss at Charlotte on Nov. 16. He had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a 129-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 22.

Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists while Brook Lopez scored 18 points on Saturday.

Jordan Poole had 31 points Malcolm Brogdon added 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost 14 straight.

Washington's Kyle Kuzma didn't play due to a sprained left rib.

Washington Wizards' Carlton Carrington (8) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

Takeaways

Wizards: Washington did a nice job keeping pace with the Bucks virtually all night, but their youth showed when they failed to make plays down the stretch with the game on the line.

Bucks: Since losing eight of their first 10 games, the Bucks have come all the way back to get above .500 (10-9) for the first time since winning their season opener.

Key moment

Washington trailed 105-103 when Poole missed a deep 3-pointer that would have put the Wizards ahead with less than 4 1/2 minutes left. The Bucks then scored 10 straight points. Poole had a couple of turnovers and was called for a double technical with Milwaukee's Taurean Prince during that stretch.

Key stats

Antetokounmpo got his 42 points by shooting 15 of 24 from the floor and 12 of 17 from the foul line.

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe gestures from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

Up next

The Bucks visit Detroit and the Wizards visit Cleveland in NBA Cup action Tuesday night.