Wizards get first victory after 0-12 start

After their worst start in history, the Washington Wizards became a national punch line. On TNT, Charles Barkley compared them with the Washington Generals, and a local newspaper had photos of fans wearing paper bags over their heads at Monday's 26-point loss to San Antonio.

The jokes can stop -- at least for now.

Washington earned its first victory after starting the season with 12 straight losses, beating the Portland Trail Blazers, 84-82, last night.

"When you're 0-12, guys are going to make fun. That's our business, guys," Wizards coach Randy Wittman said. "When you get to this level, you've got to have some thick skin, and you've got to be able to overcome those kind of things."

Washington survived a scoreless 6:47 in the fourth when Jordan Crawford, who had 19 points, made a three-pointer with 2:06 to play. The Wizards finally took an 84-82 lead on Emeka Okafor's two free throws with 39.1 seconds remaining.

Damian Lillard was called for traveling with 28 seconds left. After Nene was called for an offensive foul, J.J. Hickson missed a jumper with 2.8 seconds to play.

Nine teams started the season 0-13, and the Wizards were tired of the ridicule they'd been subjected to as they crept toward the Nets' NBA record-worst start of 0-18.

"We don't want to go down in history as one of the worst teams ever," Washington forward Chris Singleton said.

Spurs 110, Magic 89: Manu Ginobili had 20 points for visiting San Antonio, which earned its fifth straight win.

Bulls 101, Mavericks 78: Luol Deng had 22 points as host Chicago beat Dallas for the fourth straight time. The shorthanded Mavericks will sign 16-year veteran point guard Derek Fisher, coach Rick Carlisle said after the game.

Pistons 117, Suns 77: Brandon Knight and Charlie Villanueva scored 19 points apiece as host Detroit won back-to-back games for the first time this season

Clippers 101, Timberwolves 95: Chris Paul had 23 points and 11 assists for the host Clippers.

Hawks 94, Bobcats 91: Al Horford scored 17 points to help host Atlanta win its sixth straight.

Grizzlies 103, Raptors 82: Marreese Speights had 18 points and 12 rebounds as host Memphis won its third straight.

Thunder 120, Rockets 98: Kevin Durant matched his season high with 37 points to lead host Oklahoma City.

Jazz 96, Hornets 84: Al Jefferson had 19 points for visiting Utah. Marvin Williams scored 16 for the Jazz before leaving in the third quarter with concussion symptoms. Williams had eight points in the third before falling hard in a scramble for a rebound and hitting his head on the court. -- AP