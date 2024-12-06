Edey return to action delayed as he recovers from ankle injury

SportsBasketball

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey tries to get past Denver Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rookie center Zach Edey's return to action was delayed a couple of weeks after he tested his injured left ankle Wednesday.

Edey, the two-time collegiate player of the year out of Purdue, initially suffered the injury Nov. 17 in a win over Denver. The game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night is the ninth game the 7-foot-4 post player has missed.

There were indications earlier in the week that Edey was preparing to return to action. He was sent down to the Memphis Hustle to work out with the Grizzlies G League team.

“He was with the Hustle (Wednesday). He was going through, testing it out. We just weren't comfortable with where he's at,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said before Thursday's game. “So, we're going to gradually progress him over the next couple of weeks.”

Edey, the ninth pick in last summer's NBA draft, is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. He has played in 14 games this season, starting in nine of them.

