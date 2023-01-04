Amanda Serrano returns to MSG in bid for women's undisputed titles

After falling just short of becoming an undisputed champion in her thrilling fight with Katie Taylor last year, Amanda Serrano will try again in a different weight class.

Serrano will face Erika Cruz on Feb. 4 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, with the winner getting all four belts in the women's featherweight division.

Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) lost a split decision to Taylor last April in one of the most significant women's boxing matches ever, the first to headline a card at Madison Square Garden. Now the seven-division champion who moved up to lightweight for that fight returns to her own division, where she holds three belts and Mexico's Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) owns the other.

The native of Puerto Rico who lives in New York may move back up later in the year, as there have been talks of a rematch with Taylor, this time in the champion's home country of Ireland.

It’s one of two women’s fights for undisputed titles on the card announced Tuesday. Alycia Baumgardner takes on France’s Elhem Mekhaled in a match with all four belts in the 130-pound division at stake.