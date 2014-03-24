Amir Khan vs. Luis Collazo highlights Mayweather-Maidana undercard

How quickly things can change in sports.

In February, Amir Khan made disparaging remarks about Floyd Mayweather Jr. because the undefeated welterweight decided to fight Marcos Maidana.

“I felt very disrespected by his team,” Khan tweeted last month about his negotiations with Mayweather. “I wasted my time.”

Khan said later in an interview with Beyond the Gloves that he would only fight on the Mayweather-Maidana undercard on May 3 if it made financial sense.

Khan apparently received an offer he couldn’t refuse and agreed to fight Brooklyn’s Luis Collazo on the May 3 card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions announced Monday.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Las Vegas once again, and my intention on May 3 is to make a statement that belong on this stage,” Khan said. “Luis Collazo is coming off a big win, but I am in incredible shape and am ready for this challenge. A win on May 3 is what I need to prove that I truly am one of the best welterweights in the sport.”

Although Khan (28-3) is coming off two straight wins, he hasn’t been at his best the last two-plus years as he suffered defeats to Lamont Peterson and Danny Garcia. Khan needs a win to prove he is worthy of being Mayweather’s next opponent.

For Collazo (35-5), it’s another change to move up the welterweight ladder. His impressive second-round knockout of Victor Ortiz on Jan. 30, made him a prime candidate to appear on Mayweather’s undercard. A win could leave him on the shortlist to fight Mayweather in September.

“Defeating Victor Ortiz in January was just the beginning,” Collazo said. “Facing and beating Amir Khan on the biggest stage in the sport is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I will take full advantage of this and put myself in the best position to face the winner of the main event.”