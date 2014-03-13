Bernard Hopkins continues to defy father time

Bernard Hopkins is looking to become the oldest fighter in boxing history to unify the major championship belts. But the “Alien”, who holds the IBF light heavyweight title, says his march toward history is not being done strictly for self-gratification.

Hopkins, 49, talked about fulfilling a legacy that can be talked about for generations with reporters at a press conference in Washington D.C.

Said Hopkins: “This is something that you’re going to remember, tell your grandkids, someone younger, someone in the boxing game, someone not in the boxing game. This is not only my personal achievement in history, but this is something that you can pass down to your kids. You can pass down to anyone you care to pass it down to. I can tell my son, who’s two years old, Bernard III, that this is the legacy he inherits from me.”

Hopkins (54-6-2), who scored unanimous-decision wins over Karo Murat and Tavoris Cloud in his last two bouts, will take on WBA super light heavyweight champ Beibut Shumenov (14-1) on Saturday, April 19 at the Washington D.C. Armory.

The fight will be carried live on SHOWTIME.

As fit as Hopkins looks, he doesn't plan on doing it forever.

"Father Time is undefeated because time is undefeated. That’s the fight that I can’t win and nobody on this earth can win," Hopkins said. "I’m not fighting Father Time. That’s why me and Father Time really have no problem. There’s no war going on."

Shumenov was respectful of Hopkins, but isn’t ready to just hand over his title. “Bernard has his legacy, but I am looking to build my own legacy,” said Shumenov. “But don’t forget that I am here to make history, too.”