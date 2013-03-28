SportsBoxing

Boxer Robert Guerrero held on gun charges at Kennedy Airport

Robert Guerrero poses at Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles. (Nov. 19, 2012) Credit: AP

Boxer Robert Guerrero has been arrested at New York's Kennedy Airport after police say he tried to bring a gun on a plane.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says Guerrero was arrested Thursday morning when he presented a locked gun box to a ticket agent during check-in.

Brown says the box contained an unloaded .40-caliber handgun and three unloaded magazines.

Guerrero was arraigned on charges including criminal possession of a firearm. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

The 30-year-old Guerrero is the former featherweight champion and current WBC welterweight champion.

He is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. on May 4 in Las Vegas.

A spokesman for Guerrero did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

