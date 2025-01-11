Caroline Dubois dominates and retains title but bout ends in technical draw after head clash

SHEFFIELD, England — Caroline Dubois scored a first-round knockdown and retained her WBC lightweight title against Jessica Camara despite the bout ending in a technical draw due to an accidental clash of heads Saturday.

Dubois, whose older brother Daniel is the IBF heavyweight champion, dominated in her first title defense, which ended just after the bell rang to start the third round.

Camara’s right eye was swollen from punches and the Canadian was bleeding from a cut above her left eye — the result of an accidental clash of heads in the second round.

“I don't think she wanted it,” Dubois said. “The blood wasn't coming in her face, it was coming around the side of her face — she didn't want it, man.”

Dubois (10-0-1) was in full control when the referee called a timeout. The ringside doctor ruled that the 36-year-old Camara (14-4-1) could not continue.

Because it was under four rounds, the bout was declared a technical draw.

Dubois immediately called for a fight against WBO champion Terri Harper.

“Terri Harper, that’s who I want,” she said.

Dubois said she wants to be the undisputed lightweight champion by the end of 2025. Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil holds the IBF belt, and the WBA belt is vacant.

Shane McGuigan, Dubois’ trainer, said she has the talent to win titles at multiple weight classes.

“She’s the best female fighter on the planet, by a mile,” McGuigan said.