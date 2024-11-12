Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies after collapsing after IBO title fight

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider has died more than two weeks after collapsing at the end of an IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight title fight against Australia-based Chinese boxer Runqi Zhou.

The 25-year-old Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, had been in a coma in the Lautoka Aspen Hospital since the fight in Nadi, Fiji on Oct. 26.

Haider's death on Monday was confirmed by his wife Helen Singh.

In a social media post, Helen Singh said “I thank God for the incredible 25 years of your life and the last five spent with me. Thank you for loving me and for the incredible memories we shared together.

“Thank you for giving me the best gift anyone could ask for...our beautiful boys."

Fiji media said Haider had been in a coma after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

The chairman of the Boxing Commission of Fiji, Adi Sarayan, said his organization is working with relevant authorities to fully understand the circumstances of Haider's death.

Footage of the title bout shows Runqi landing a flurry of blows on Haider who ducks and weaves but offers little resistance. Haider sinks to one knee before the referee stops the bout. He then stands and walks to his corner.

Runqi posted on Instagram "Rest In Peace to Ubayd Haider. He was a fighter to the end.

“Condolences and deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Fiji.”