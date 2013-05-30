Floyd Mayweather announces fight with Canelo Alvarez on Twitter

Floyd Mayweather tweeted that he will fight Mexican star Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 14 at the MGM Grand.

"I chose my opponent for September 14th and it's Canelo Alvarez," Mayweather said Wednesday night on Twitter. "I'm giving the fans what they want. It will be at the MGM Grand."

Alvarez sent a tweet in Spanish announcing the fight.

Mayweather is unbeaten in 44 fights, the last a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero on May 4 in a welterweight title fight. Alvarez is 42-0-1. He unified the WBC and WBA super welterweight titles April 20 in San Antonio with a unanimous victory over Austin Trout.