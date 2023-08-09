Joshua says late change of opponent 'another rock in my shoe' in bid to ignite boxing career

LONDON — Anthony Joshua described being confronted with a late change of opponent for a heavyweight fight in London on Saturday as “another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.”

Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena but it was called off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings" on a doping test.

Instead, Joshua will now take on Robert Helenius, a 39-year-old journeyman who fought in Finland last weekend.

Joshua went head-to-head with Helenius for the first time at a media conference on Wednesday and said a sense of responsibility to not let people down — like his promoters, Matchroom, and other boxers on Saturday's undercard — was a driving factor behind him taking on the fight on late notice.

“Late replacements are not ideal but it is the third time it has happened. We had it with Kubrat Pulev and Carlos Takam, Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr., so this is what happens," Joshua said.

“A long career will present these type of obstacles and I just have to get used to them. Yeah, this is another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain."

Joshua has fought only three times in the last 2 1/2 years, losing two of those to Oleksandr Usyk, and seen his career stall. He has looked to ignite it with a new trainer in American Derrick James, under whom Joshua earned a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin in April.

Britain's Anthony Joshua, left and Finland's Robert Helenius with promoter Eddie Hearn centre, pose for a photo, during a press conference at the Pan Pacific London Hotel, London, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Joshua will face Helenius, at London's O2 Arena on Saturday after his heavyweight bout with Dillian Whyte was cancelled. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

“Helenius fought on Saturday, he is doing the right thing. As a fighter, you have to stay busy, you have to stay active and keep expressing your skill because that is the only way to improve," said Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs).

“Obviously I haven’t been fighting, I fought at the start of April but I spent a lot of time in the ring. In Dallas, we do a lot of ring work and that’s the closest thing to a fight. It is not just hitting the bags, shadow boxing. We do a lot of combat training so I am physically ready.”

Meanwhile, Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs), who is an old sparring partner of Joshua, insisted he is not merely in Britain for a pay-day despite fighting only days ago when he knocked out Mika Mielonen in the third round.

“I am ready to fight. That is why I am here. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here," said Helenius, who was knocked out late in the first round against Deontay Wilder in October.

“I respect him, he’s a good fighter. It is going to be glorious. It was big news in Finland and I can ensure you I will give everything.”