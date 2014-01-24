Mikey Garcia vs. Juan Carlos Burgos for WBO title

Mikey Garcia is looking to become a superstar. It could happen if he can defend his WBO Jr. lightweight title against Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night at MSG on HBO's Boxing After Dark.

It was a year ago at MSG when Garcia (33-0) won his first world title, the WBO featherweight championship after scoring an eighth-round stoppage of Orlando Salido.

Burgos (30-1-2), fresh off two straight majority draw decisions, should represent a stiff challenge for Garcia. The 26-year-old budding star says he'll be ready.

"I don't think it's going to be an easy fight for either one of us. I'm ready to go 12 rounds if it takes 12 round to beat him," Garcias said. "And I expect him to be there all night because he is a tough, durable opponent."

Burgos said he is not intimidated by Garcia's gaudy record.

"I recognize the challenge I have in front of me, but I have prepared well and I am confident I will get the victory," Burgos said through an interpreter. "I am not here to try and see if I can beat Mikey Garcia. I am here to win."

Burgos had a chance at a word title (WBO superfeatherweight belt) on January 19 last year, on the same card Garcia won his first world title, but he could only manage a draw against Roman Martinez.

"I came back to New York to clean the slate and get what is mine, the WBO world title," said Burgos. "We have a great game plan in place and its just a matter of executing it and taking advantage of our strengths."