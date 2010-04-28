Mosley, Mayweather Jr. make nice before megafight

LAS VEGAS - It was a real love affair Wednesday at the MGM Grand.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. and "Sugar" Shane Mosley, two of boxing's biggest names, were exchanging niceties during their final news conference at the hotel's Hollywood Theater.

The two will meet in a highly anticipated 12-round welterweight bout Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The lack of action Wednesday was a far cry from what happened in March when the two came to blows briefly at their first news conference at the Nokia Theatre in Times Square.

"We can all have dinner right afterward, you know . . . have a party," Mosley said. "It's all good . . . I'm just happy and excited to be able to show my talent and skills and put everything on the line."

Mayweather didn't say much to get the audience riled up either.

"On May 1, I'm going to go out there and be Floyd Mayweather and do what I do best, and that's be smart, be sharp and fight hard," he said.

The most intriguing moment at the podium came when Mayweather's father, Floyd Sr., spoke. "This fight was supposed to happen three or four times," Mayweather Sr. said. "Guess what? [Mosley] wanted no part of Floyd Jr."

As for what is expected to happen inside the ring, both fighters exuded confidence during their one-on-one sessions with reporters.

Mayweather Jr. (40-0, 25 KOs) proclaimed his defensive skills to be untouchable.

"You can't break through the defense," he said. "I don't care what you do."

Mayweather also spoke on his impact outside of the ring. "It's about entertaining the fans and breaking records. And one thing I did was I built a hell of a fan base," he said. " 24/7, going to the movie theaters, going outside the box . . . being the first to do something and being an icon in the sport of boxing is what it's all about."

As for Mosley (46-5, 39 KOs), the fight is a chance for to put a Hall of Fame stamp on his career.

"To be able to be in a big fight like this, what more can I ask for?" Mosley said. "I'm in a megafight and now I'm going to give everything I got to the fans and show them I'm the best fighter. Like Roy Jones said, they must've forgot."