Fury hits career weight high for Usyk rematch

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Tyson Fury checked in at a career-high 281 pounds during the weigh-in Friday, a day before his rematch with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Britain's Fury was 55 pounds heavier than his opponent, as Usyk weighed 226. Fury was at 262 pounds in May when he lost a split decision to Usyk in their first fight.

This is Fury's heaviest weight for a fight, surpassing the 277.7 he weighed when he stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their heavyweight championship bout in February 2020.

Usyk, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist from the Ukraine, was slightly heavier than in May, when he fought Fury at 223.5 pounds.

Fury stands 6-foot-9, six inches taller than Usyk. The weigh-in took place at the Wonder Garden in Saudi Arabia. The opponents stood face-to-face for just a few moments before turning to leave in opposite directions.