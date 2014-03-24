SportsBoxing

Patrick Day and Joe Smith win at Aviator

Patrick Day (R) beats Duane King at the Aviator in...

Patrick Day (R) beats Duane King at the Aviator in Brooklyn. Friday, March 21, 2014. Credit: DiBella Entertainemt / Ed Diller

By Marcus Henry

Junior middleweight prospect Patrick Day emerged victorious again, scoring a first-round knockout over Duane King in a scheduled six-round bout Friday night on Lou DiBella's latest Broadway Boxing card at the Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn.

The Freeport native improved to 7-0-1 (4 KOs) after dropping King with a left hook 39 seconds into the bout. It’s the second straight win by knockout or TKO for Day, who turned pro early last year after a stellar amateur career.

Long Island’s Joe Smith Jr. (15-1, 12 KOs) was also victorious, as opponent Michael Gbenga failed to answer the bell for the third round of a scheduled eight-round light heavyweight fight. Gbenga bowed out, complaining of a rib injury.

