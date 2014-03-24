Patrick Day and Joe Smith win at Aviator

Junior middleweight prospect Patrick Day emerged victorious again, scoring a first-round knockout over Duane King in a scheduled six-round bout Friday night on Lou DiBella's latest Broadway Boxing card at the Aviator Sports and Events Center in Brooklyn.

The Freeport native improved to 7-0-1 (4 KOs) after dropping King with a left hook 39 seconds into the bout. It’s the second straight win by knockout or TKO for Day, who turned pro early last year after a stellar amateur career.

Long Island’s Joe Smith Jr. (15-1, 12 KOs) was also victorious, as opponent Michael Gbenga failed to answer the bell for the third round of a scheduled eight-round light heavyweight fight. Gbenga bowed out, complaining of a rib injury.