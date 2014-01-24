Remembering Wayne Kelly



The children of former pro boxer and referee "Irish" Wayne Kelly have announced a kickoff party for the IWK Memorial Foundation on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach.

The foundation was formed to commemorate the life and career of Kelly, who was from Garden City. Kelly died of a heart attack at age 63 in February of 2012. The foundation mission statement reads: "Our mission is to keep his memory alive by giving back to the community by providing financial support and volunteer work to those in need."

Kelly, who won a purple heart while serving as an Army ranger in Vietnam, boxed professionally as a light heavyweight. He also had a long, distinguished career as a referee. He was the third man in the ring with numerous world champions - Oscar de la Hoya, Riddick Bowe and Wladimir Klitschko. Among the most notable fights Kelly officiated was the first Bowe-Andrew Golota fight at Madison Square Garden. The bout ended with Kelly disqualifying Golota for repeated low blows.

Kelly also worked for many years for the Town of Hempstead's Department of Parks and recreation

For more information about Kelly and this event, visit http://www.irishwaynekelly.com/