Showtime plans four-part Floyd Mayweather Jr. series for fight against Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather Jr. brings his bigger-than-life persona -- and his 47-0 record -- into the ring on May 2 to face Manny Pacquiao in what will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history.

It certainly carries with it the biggest purse in the sport, estimated to top more than $400 million in total.

While Mayweather and Pacquiao scheduled just one news conference before fight week -- March 11 in Los Angeles -- fans wanting more of a glimpse in "Money" Mayweather will get it in a four-part series on Showtime.

"Inside Mayweather vs. Pacquaio" debuts April 18 on Showtime following its boxing broadcast of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s fight.

It's the same night as HBO's debut of "Mayweather-Pacquiao: At Last."

Episode 2 of Showtime's series will premiere April 25. The third episode, which will be during fight week, premieres on April 29 and the final installment of the series -- the "Epilogue" -- airs May 9.

"Inside Mayweather vs. Pacquiao will not only welcome viewers into Mayweather's camp before the fight, but also give viewers a window into those dramatic and often poignant moments immediately before and after this historic fight," Showtime Sports executive vice president and general manager Stephen Espinoza said in a statement.

For previous Mayweather fights on Showtime, the cable network produced its "All Access" series chronicling each fighter's final few weeks of preparation. But Pacquiao is contracted with HBO, which has its own coverage planned.