Stevenson-Pascal bout in Jeopardy

The battle for Canada might be put on hold for a while.

In the moments following Jean Pascal’s unanimous-decision win over Lucian Bute on Saturday night at the Bell Centre, Pascal acted like he was best friends with fellow Canadian boxing star Adonis Stevenson.

“I don’t care what’s next. Adonis is a world champion,” said Pascal. “I’m very proud of him. He’s Black like me. He’s from my Haitian community. Big shoutout to Superman Stevenson.”

And Stevenson, during a pre-fight interview on Saturday with HBO’s Max Kellerman, didn’t seem eager to fight Pascal and said: “He can become an opponent in the future.”

In October, Stevenson told Bleacher Report in a video interview that Bernard Hopkins, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Sergey Kovalev are among the fighters he would like to meet in the ring. “I want to fight best now,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson never mentioned Pascal in the Bleacher Report interview. A Pascal-Stevenson bout would be the biggest in Canadian history.

Pascal (29-2-1, 17 KOs) had no problems dispatching Bute (118-110, 117-111, 116-112) who didn’t get busy until the 12th round. In addition to Saturday’s win, Pascal has a win over Chad Dawson to boast.

Stevenson (23-1, 20 KOs) also brings an impressive resume to the table, which includes four wins in 2013 over Darnell Boone, Dawson, Tavoris Cloud and Tony Bellew. His victories over Dawson and Cloud were the most impressive.

Pascal-Stevenson is a matchup that would probably break every Canadian television and gate mark. Unfortunately, it’s a matchup that may not happen anytime soon.

