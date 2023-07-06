Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland

LONDON — Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support.

Usyk confirmed on Thursday that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

The 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 knockouts) had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.

Usyk is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua, taking the three belts from the British fighter in London in 2021 and defending them in the rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

The 25-year-old Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title, is 19-1 with 18 knockouts.

Poland has been a strong supporter of its neighbor since Russia invaded Ukraine.