Williams all business winning 132-pound bout

He's a business and finance major at SUNY-Old Westbury. He recently finished an internship at Brookstone Securities, an accounting firm. His mother, from whom he gets investment tips, works for Merrill Lynch. He likes math.

Titus Williams is also really good at punching the daylights out of people.

The Elmont native won the 132-pound open semifinal match of the Long Island Amateur Boxing Tournament Saturday night at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn. Williams improved his record to 10-2 and will compete in the final Sunday night.

Williams, representing Freeport PAL Boxing Club, defeated Rockaway Ropes fighter Marlon Brown with a unanimous decision (21-15, 29-15, 21-7). Williams utilized quick combinations and stick-and-move jabs to offset Brown's 3-inch height advantage. "That was probably the biggest fight of my career so far," said Williams, 21, who will face Dave Meloni in the title bout. "He had the height and reach on me, and experience. He's got over 50 fights under his belt. This win was huge for me."

It also proves that when it comes to pugilism, he's money.

"If you see me in a suit, you probably wouldn't think I'm a boxer," Williams said. "But a lot of the characteristics required to be good in [boxing and finance] are the same. Neither is easy and at the end of the day, the key to both is being committed, and you have to study."

There's also this incentive: If he ever makes it big in boxing: "I'll be able to manage my own money, which is important in this sport," Williams said with a chuckle. "There's a lot of corruption, so I wouldn't want to have to rely on too many other people."

Joe Higgins isn't one of those "other people," though. The longtime trainer has molded Williams from a raw 18-year-old with no experience into a "smart, quick fighter that can sting with either hand."

Williams' first interest in boxing was mild -- he liked Roy Jones Jr.'s swagger and Floyd Mayweather's style -- but a friend cajoled him into working out at Freeport PAL. "I always thought it was something I might be able to do," Williams said, "and once I got started, people told me I was talented, so I've stuck with it and I haven't looked back."

Notes & quotes: Mastic's LeShawn Rodriguez (Veterans Memorial Boxing Club) lost in the 152-pound open final to Jeremy Fiorentino. Katheryne Hernandez (Suffolk PAL) lost in the 132-pound women's final.