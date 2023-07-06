Broad, Wood in charge as England make strong start to must-win 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England — Stuart Broad grabbed two wickets as England made a strong start to the must-win third Ashes test at Headingley.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes also claimed a wicket each in their first appearances in the series as England limited Australia to 91-4 at lunch.

Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series, England captain Ben Stoke decided to field after winning the toss and David Warner struck quickly for the visitors by driving Broad’s first ball down the ground for four.

But Broad got his revenge four balls later as Warner was caught by Zak Crawley at second stump.

The intensity then stepped up a bit as Wood made his belated introduction to the series, having been held back until now due to concerns over his match fitness.

He put the batters on instant alert with his fiery speeds, changing the whole feeling around the ground, and sent down three consecutive maidens before finally conceding a run off his 23rd ball.

His prize them came with a fast, full and swinging delivery which pounded into Usman Khawaja’s middle and leg stumps for 13.

Australia's Travis Head leaves a rising delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

Jonny Bairstow could not hang on to a tough inside edge off Steve Smith, who is playing his 100th test, but Woakes kept the momentum going when he angled one in at Marnus Labuschagne, whose thick outside edge carried to Joe Root for 21.

Wood returned and should have had Travis Head immediately, only for Bairstow to spill a catch down the leg side.

However, Broad relieved England’s frustrations just before lunch, nipping one in and finding the inside edge of Smith (22), giving Bairstow a chance to hold on.

Australia then reached lunch with Head on 13 and Mitchell Marsh on 14.