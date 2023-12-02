Florida State advances past Clemson in women's College Cup behind goals from Zipay and Dudley

CARY, N.C. — Kaitlyn Zipay and freshman Jordynn Dudley each scored and Florida State beat Clemson 2-0 on Friday night to clinch its seventh berth to the national championship game.

Florida State (21-0-1) advanced to the title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Clemson (18-4-4) was making the program's first appearance in the national semifinal. The Seminoles, in their 14th College Cup, beat the Tigers for the third straight time this season and the last eight overall. The Seminoles' second series victory this season secured the program’s fourth straight ACC championship.

Zipay scored her fourth goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring. Zipay, who entered as a substitute in the 30th, ran past the defense for Heather Gilchrist’s over-the-shoulder pass and one-touched it home.

Dudley scored on a breakaway in the 53rd for her 13th goal of the season, and third of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State is now unbeaten in 160 games when leading at the half, with the last loss coming on Sept. 3, 2010.

Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque made five saves. Clemson goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz denied Jody Brown on a one-on-one breakaway in the 81st minute.

FSU has not allowed a goal in five tournament games, outscoring opponents 16-0 — with goals from 10 different players. The Seminoles are the first team since 2017 to shut out their first five tournament opponents — joining a Duke team that eventually lost to UCLA on penalty kicks in the semifinals after a scoreless draw.