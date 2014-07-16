Adelphi women's lacrosse coach Rob Grella resigns

Adelphi women's lacrosse coach Rob Grella, who guided the team to the 2014 NCAA Division II title and had a 56-6 record over three seasons, has resigned, the university announced Wednesday. A search for his successor is underway.

"After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to step down,'' Grella said in a statement. "I've done so to pursue other opportunities closer to my home in New Jersey so I can watch my kids grow up. I'd like to thank Adelphi for their support over the past three years."

Grella became head coach in July 2011 after Joe Spallina left for Division I Stony Brook. Spallina had won three straight national titles.

Under Grella, Adelphi made three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Final Four in 2013 before capturing the title with a perfect 22-0 record last season. Grella was named the IWLCA Division II coach of the year. A graduate of Adelphi, Grella was a two-time first team All-American in men's lacrosse in the 1990s.