SportsCollege

Arnold, Belbin home runs lead Campbell to 10-5 win over Central Connecticut in Columbia Regional

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bryce Arnold tied the game with a grand slam, Jarrod Belbin added a three-run home run, and Campbell defeated Central Connecticut 10-5 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Columbia Regional.

The Camels trailed 5-0 entering the seventh inning and loaded the bases on a double and two walks. One run scored on an infield single by Dalen Thompson and, one out later, Arnold went deep to left field.

In the eighth, Belbin's three-run home run capped another five-run inning and made him the first 20-20 player in program history.

Three Campbell relievers held the Blue Devils (36-14) scoreless over the final four innings. Ty Cummings (6-2) got the win.

Central Connecticut's Joe Rios had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice. Aidan Redahan had three hits and an RBI, and Jeff Nicol added a solo home run.

Second-seeded Campbell (45-14) advances to a game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday's later game between regional host South Carolina and North Carolina State.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME