Arnold, Belbin home runs lead Campbell to 10-5 win over Central Connecticut in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bryce Arnold tied the game with a grand slam, Jarrod Belbin added a three-run home run, and Campbell defeated Central Connecticut 10-5 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Columbia Regional.

The Camels trailed 5-0 entering the seventh inning and loaded the bases on a double and two walks. One run scored on an infield single by Dalen Thompson and, one out later, Arnold went deep to left field.

In the eighth, Belbin's three-run home run capped another five-run inning and made him the first 20-20 player in program history.

Three Campbell relievers held the Blue Devils (36-14) scoreless over the final four innings. Ty Cummings (6-2) got the win.

Central Connecticut's Joe Rios had three hits, including a solo home run, and scored twice. Aidan Redahan had three hits and an RBI, and Jeff Nicol added a solo home run.

Second-seeded Campbell (45-14) advances to a game on Sunday against the loser of Saturday's later game between regional host South Carolina and North Carolina State.