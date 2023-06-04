Balanced Campbell eliminates NC State with 11-1 victory at Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grant Knipp had three hits and drove in two runs, Chance Daquila pitched seven strong innings, and Campbell rolled to an 11-1 victory over N.C. State on Sunday in an elimination game at the Columbia Regional.

Campbell advanced to play regional host South Carolina later in the day, the Camels needing two wins and the Gamecocks one to reach the Super Regional round.

Against N.C. State, Jarrod Belbin, Drew Winters and Chandler Riley also drove in two runs each and 10 players scored a run for the Camels.

Daquila gave up eight hits, struck out one and walked six but allowed just the one run. Wiley Hartley finished with two innings of three-hit relief. N.C. State grounded into a double play four times.

The Wolfpack's run came on a single by Cannon Peebles in the seventh inning.