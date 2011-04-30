Brattons' senior year takes downward turn

Twins Shamel and Rhamel Bratton were superstar lacrosse players at Huntington High School. They received scholarships to Virginia and the midfielders developed into collegiate All-Americans.

During their first three years in college, it was all about the Brattons' skills. But in their senior year, it has been entirely about their behavior.

Coach Dom Starsia dismissed Shamel from the team Friday, saying in a statement that his failure to meet "standards of behavior'' on a consistent basis resulted in the "loss of the privilege of being a member of this team.''

Later that evening, it was revealed that Rhamel had been suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. Shamel already had served two one-game suspensions for violating team rules.

"Two previous suspensions and then another break in team policy led to the dismissal of Shamel," assistant media relations director Vincent Briedis told Newsday. He would not disclose the infractions of either player.

The regular season for Virginia (9-5) ended Saturday with an 11-2 victory over Penn, and the Cavaliers will not play again until the NCAA Tournament on May 14. Briedis said Rhamel's status for the postseason is "at the discretion of the coaching staff.''

The Brattons' first suspension came when Virginia visited Stony Brook on Feb. 26. Starsia said both had committed a "little violation'' and would return the following week. Shamel then was suspended before a game against Maryland on April 2.

Shamel, the program's all-time points leader for a midfielder with 129, had 20 goals and eight assists this season. Rhamel has 17 and five.

The team instituted stricter rules for player accountability after the May 2010 murder of Virginia women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Former Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely has been indicted in her death. The other known suspension was Cold Spring Harbor's Adam Ghitelman, who sat out one game for what Starsia reportedly called a "team matter.''

The twins could not be reached for comment. Lois Bratton, their mother, refused comment when reached by phone at her home in Huntington. Vernon Bratton, who identified himself as the twins' older brother, said: "There's nothing we are going to talk about now. They are graduating in a couple of weeks. They are not worried about whatever people speculate.''

Huntington coach Paul McDermott said he had no issues with the twins when they played for him in high school. "They were good kids, they were great kids,'' he said. "It's the college's turn to take care of them. It's someone else's turn to watch them, so who's not doing their job there? They did well with us and they obeyed my rules.''

Huntington athletic director Georgia McCarthy said she phoned Starsia "to find out what is going on, but he hasn't gotten back to me . . . We had no problems. They did outstanding in school and there were no problems.''

Major League Lacrosse drafted both Brattons before the season. Shamel was picked in the first round by the Boston Cannons, Rhamel in the third round by the Long Island Lizards. Both are due to report after the college season ends.

"Obviously, it's something the coaching staff and I would like to address,'' Lizards general manager Casey Hilpert said. He said he would not "speculate'' on what caused the suspensions.

"We drafted him thinking he could be a good player that could come in and help out,'' Hilpert said of Rhamel. "But one of the most important things to us is that you have to be able to fit into our team chemistry. In this league, the talent across the board is so great that we need a team player.''

Cannons GM Kevin Barney said of Shamel, "We're going to wait until we have all the facts.''