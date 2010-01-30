Butler's shot beats No. 19 Connecticut, 70-68

(AP) — Jimmy Butler's driving shot with 2.4 seconds left gave Marquette a 70-68 win over No. 19 Connecticut on Saturday.

Butler finished with 21 points and Lazar Hayward scored 20 for the Golden Eagles, who won for the first time on the road this season.

Darius Johnson-Odom added 15 for Marquette (13-8, 4-5 Big East), which leads the nation in 3-point shooting and hit 9 of 24 shots from behind the arc.

Jerome Dyson had 18 points for the Huskies (13-8, 3-5), who have lost two straight after beating then-No. 1 Texas a week ago. Kemba Walker added 15 points and Stanley Robinson 13 for the hot-and-cold Huskies, who were blown out at Providence on Wednesday.

The Huskies were without head coach Jim Calhoun, who has missed four consecutive games on a doctor-ordered medical leave. They're 2-2 with associate coach George Blaney running the team, and Calhoun is expected to miss Monday's game at Louisville.

Connecticut had a three-point lead with 54.8 seconds left after Dyson hit a 28-footer with the shot clock expiring. But Dyson fouled Johnson-Odom on the other end, and he hit three foul shots to tie the game again.

Walker missed a runner in the lane with 21 seconds left, setting up Marquette's final possession. With the clock winding down, Butler took the ball near the top of the key, drove to the right of the lane and hit a running shot over the outstretched arm of UConn's Gavin Edwards.

UConn had time to set up a final play, but Marquette tipped away a pass from Edwards to Dyson just before the horn.

Marquette forced UConn into 16 turnovers while committing just three. That helped the Golden Eagles overcome a 44-25 rebounding deficit.

The Golden Eagles led most of the game, and hit their first three shots of the second half, all from behind the arc, to build what had been a five point advantage to a 43-33 lead.

Connecticut responded behind Robinson, who followed a missed free throw by Ater Majok with a bucket and hit another jumper to pull the Huskies within 47-46.

Kemba Walker's jumper with 8 minutes left tied the game at 52, and Alex Oriahki's layup gave the Huskies their first lead of the half at 56-54.

The teams went back and forth from there.

Marquette opened the game by hitting its first two shots from 3-point range, and led for most of the first 20 minutes. Robinson's 3-pointer pulled UConn to 25-20, but the Golden Eagles steadily built their lead, capitalizing on nine Husky turnovers.

They were up 30-21 when Butler dunked with just over 4 minutes left, and extended the lead to 13 when he hit a layup a minute later.

The Huskies closed the half on an 8-0 run to get back into the game.