Byrne homers, TCU advances to Big 12 championship with 6-3 win over K-State

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kurtis Byrne homered and TCU took advantage of every opportunity to defeat Kansas State 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

The Horned Frogs (36-22) had only three hits but took advantage of three errors, five walks and a hit batter by the Wildcats (35-24).

TCU will play the winner of Texas Tech-Oklahoma State in Sunday's championship. The fourth-seeded Horned Frogs beat the fifth-seeded Wildcats 16-3 in the tournament opener.

Sam Stoutenborough and Ben Abeldt (2-3) combined to allow 12 hits but came up with key outs as Kansas State stranded 10 runners.

The game was tied at 3 after five innings with Raphael Pelletier of K-State and Byrne contributing solo home runs.

A hit batter, walk and Tre Richardson beating out a sacrifice bunt loaded the bases for the Horned Frogs in the sixth. Brayden Taylor scoring the winning run when Anthony Silva grounded into a double play.

Taylor drew a one-out walk in the eighth, stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Following an intentional walk to Cole Fontenelle, Richardson's squeeze bunt scored Taylor and Fontenelle raced around to third, scoring when the first baseman threw the ball away.

Abeldt entered the game with two outs in the sixth and went the rest of the way, scattering three hits and striking out seven.

Collin Rothermel (1-3) took the loss.